We won’t be seeing you at the movies, popular Indy theater to close

(File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Known for a full service in-theater food ordering experience and a full service bar, Studio Movie Grill on 86th Street has closed.

In a press release, Studio Movie Grill announced the closure today after being in business on the north side of Indianapolis for the last ten years.

“After a tremendous effort from the SMG team to renew the lease and reposition the location for future reinvestment, the decision was made to conclude operations on 86th Street effective August 16, 2023.”

“Closing a location is never easy, but we needed to act swiftly when we couldn’t reach an amicable solution for SMG to stay,” said Ted Croft, SMG’s CEO. “This is a special location for us and we’re grateful for the community and the Team Members who stuck by the brand through all of the challenges we experienced as an industry over the last few years.”

SMG College Park opened October 2013 and boasted thirteen screens, spacious auditoriums, and a contemporary bar and lounge area.

Known for its first-run movies, American Grill menu, and full-service bar, SMG College Park was featured in numerous publications, including a listing in Mashed’s “The Best Dine-In Movie Theaters In Every State.”

The location quickly grabbed the hearts of the local community with numerous outreach and inreach efforts, and its monthly legacy Special Needs Screening Program designed for families of neurodivergent children and offered free for all families with special needs.

According to the press release, the company plans to work with every team member affected by the closure and will proactively refund all pre-purchased movie tickets for upcoming showtimes.

Additional resources are available to Team Members from SMG Human Resources at humanresources@studiomoviegrill.com and SMG Guests can contact Guest Services at guestservices@studiomoviegrill.com.