INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Interstate 65 is scheduled to re-open on Monday.

The West Street ramps are opened around 3 p.m. Drivers are able to take I-65 northbound or southbound at that time, weather permitting.

The closure at 21st Street remains in place.

The $4 million construction project on seven Indianapolis bridges began in June.

Construction is expected to be completed on Aug. 5.