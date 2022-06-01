News

Portion of West 16th Street bridge to close Wednesday

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The westbound lanes of the West 16th Street bridge over Little Eagle Creek will close Wednesday morning as part of a larger bridge rehabilitation project.

The bridge is located right outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway near the intersection of Polco and West 16th Streets.

Both directions of traffic will use the eastbound lanes until late July. That’s when crews will begin work on the other side of the bridge and two-way traffic will switch to the westbound lanes.

Workers will improve the five travel lanes, install new railings, remove a curb to widen the roadway, and place new, wider sidewalks on either side of the bridge, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

The $2.1 million project will wrap up later this year, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.