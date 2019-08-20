Possible strong storms Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An isolated storm is possible Tuesday morning with most spots staying dry. It’ll be a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

Highs Tuesday will soar to the upper 80s to near 90, once again with oppressive humidity through the afternoon. We could see a few scattered storms through the later part of the afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms could be strong or severe with damaging winds and hail as the main threat. For now, we have a slight risk in Indianapolis while outlying areas have a marginal risk. Storms will move out Tuesday night with lows in the lower 70s and partly cloudy sky.

A few storms possible for Wednesday. Most of the rain will fall through the afternoon with highs still warm and muggy with spots in the upper 80s. After the cold front passes high temperatures will cool to the upper 70s with a few spotty showers.

An isolated shower possible Friday with highs still hanging out in the upper 70s. Temperatures will slowly warm this weekend to the lower 80s with lots of sunshine!