Possible tornado in Angola damages barns, trees

A severe thunderstorm with heavy rain and strong winds damaged several buildings south of Angola Saturday evening.

Viewer photos submitted to NewsChannel 15 showed several downed trees, ripped off shingles, and damage to barns.

Steuben County EMA Director Randy Brown said damage was mainly along South Wayne Street and Fox Lake Road.

Brown said, so far, they know of about 15 structures with “minor to moderate” damage. Brown said most of the structures have damage to roofing materials and siding.

Tornado sirens were activated in Steuben County around 6:45 p.m. but there has been no confirmation of a tornado.

The National Weather Service in North Webster sent a survey team to Angola Sunday afternoon. It has yet to issue a report on what they discovered.

Brown said he believed the damage may be the result of an EF-0 tornado. But he also said the National Weather Service will make that final determination. Brown said someone called Steuben County 911 and reported a tornado.

If a tornado is confirmed it would be the first in Steuben County in approximately 20 years, according to Brown.

There were reports of power outages. Steuben County REMC reported around 970 power outages as of 5 p.m. Sunday. Late Saturday outages numbered around 300.

There were no reported injuries from Saturday’s storms.

Submit photos through the WANE app or Report It feature.