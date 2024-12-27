48°
Search
Powerball ticket worth $1 million found in car seat on Christmas Day

by: Autumn Carter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A northern Indiana couple found a million-dollar Powerball ticket on Christmas Day in between the seats of their car.

The couple on Thursday drove from their home in Kendallville to the downtown Indianapolis Hoosier Lottery office to claim their prize five hours before their ticket expired.

“It was an emotional day for the both of us,” the couple told the Hoosier Lottery in a press release, which did not identify the pair.

The couple purchased the ticket at the Kendallville Finish Line convenience store located at 620 Professional Way in Kendallville.

The lottery says, after the couple learned the million dollars was unclaimed, they began their search.

The ticket matched all five numbers from the June 29 drawing.

