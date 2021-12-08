News

Preliminary hearing for 3 charged in duck boat accident

The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — Three men charged after a tourist boat sank and killed 17 people in Missouri in 2018 were in state court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case will proceed.

The men each face 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Kenneth McKee was the captain of the duck boat that sank July 19, 2018, on Table Rock Lake near Branson. He also faces 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The other men charged are Curtis Lanham, the general manager of Ride the Ducks in Branson, and Charles Baltzell, who was a manager on duty.

Prosecutors say the boat was sent onto the lake despite warnings that a storm was coming. Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas were killed.