Preparing yourself for a possible recession

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With unemployment numbers the lowest they’ve been in years paired with a growing gross domestic product, it would seem the economy is moving in a positive direction.

Even with this, there have still been some murmurings about how long this economic climate could last and how soon another recession could happen.

Economist with Indiana University Kelley School of Business Kyle Anderson dropped by our studios Thursday to share information.

Check out the interview above for more.