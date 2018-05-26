President Trump thanks teacher who stopped Noblesville school shooter in tweet

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Hero_teacher_stopped_shooter__students_s_1_20180526030444

WASHINGTON (WISH) — President Donald Trump tweeted out thanks for a man many are calling a hero for his actions during a school shooting in Noblesville.

Jason Seaman, 29, is said to have stopped the shooter after the suspect shot a female student at Noblesville West Middle School on Friday. He was shot multiple times in the process.

The president tweeted: “Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world!”

Seaman was originally taken to the hospital in critical but is now said to be in good condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: