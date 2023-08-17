Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Fort Wayne Snider vs. Warren Central

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football teams from across the Hoosier state are starting their seasons.

The Friday night meeting between Fort Wayne Snider High School and Warren Central High School is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” Football fans can catch all the action starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

Rakestraw says Fort Wayne Snider, with its “wonderful, traditional” program, is playing slightly up by facing Warren Central.

“I think this game is a great barometer for them,” Rakestraw said.

Fort Wayne Snider has the two components to win, an “experienced” offensive line and key defensive pieces, according to Rakestraw.

You can catch every play of the matchup between Fort Wayne Snider and Warren Central live Friday starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team.