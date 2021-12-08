News

PRI Trade Show returns to downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, one of the largest trade shows in Indianapolis will kick off Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. The Performance Racing Industry Trade Show will feature more than 1,100 exhibitors and is expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees.

The three-day trade show is billed as the “global motorsports industry’s most influential business event.” Exhibitors will be showcasing the latest products and technology for all forms of motorsports.

“After nearly two years apart, our industry is eager to come together under one roof at the 2021 PRI Show,” said Karin Davidson, PRI Trade Show Director. “The special programs and features that we’ve added to this year’s Show will create an environment conducive to business and will complement the innovation and technology that will be on display.”

The PRI says the event will occupy 750,000 square feet throughout the Indiana Convention Center.

Prior to the onset of the pandemic, the PRI Trade Show originally scheduled for December 2020 was expected to attract 70,000 attendees and $65 million in economic impact.

This year’s event runs through Saturday. You can learn more about the PRI Trade Show by clicking here.