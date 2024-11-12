Prime 47 Indianapolis offers game day brunch with unique takes on classic dishes

Chef Ryne Kempin at Prime 47 Indianapolis offers a unique twist on traditional brunch favorites for Indianapolis Colts and Pacers game days, including a special brunch menu with items like steak and eggs, available à la carte. This upscale steakhouse, located conveniently close to the arena, has become a popular pregame spot for fans. “It’s a great place to grab a pregame drink, appetizer, or meal,” Chef Kempin said.

The brunch menu, offered exclusively before home games, includes high-quality options like steak and eggs featuring 6 to 8 ounces of prime New York strip or ribeye with eggs and a house-made mustard sauce. Alongside individual items, the restaurant also features an extensive buffet with Southern-style staples like waffles with real maple syrup, cheddar grits made from Indiana-grown corn, scrambled eggs, sausage links, and house-made sausage gravy with a twist—Chef Kempin’s cognac peppercorn cream sauce incorporated into a classic sausage gravy recipe. “I’ve been making gravy in restaurants for a long time, and there are certain techniques that really elevate it,” Chef Kempin shared, noting that his version “blows it out of the water.”

Chef Kempin’s brunch buffet doesn’t end with traditional breakfast items. There’s also a shrimp cocktail platter, house salads with assorted dressings, a fruit arrangement, and home fries. “For what we’re charging, it’s quite a spread,” Chef Kempin noted, emphasizing that guests can enjoy generous servings of any items on the buffet.

Prime 47 opens early on game days, making it a convenient choice for fans. For more information about Prime 47’s offerings, visit steakhouseindianapolis.com.