Prisoners, staff accounted for after fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — Emergency crews are currently working a fire at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire. The Indiana Department of Correction said the fire occurred in the auto body/treatment center portion of the facility just after 8 a.m.

Prisoners and staff were evacuated and everyone was accounted for. No one was injured.

In a tweet just after 10 a.m., IDOC called it an isolated incident and that the fire is under control.

IDOC said that a staffer noticed a wire going to an exhaust fan that was hot. The fire alarm went off and the staffer attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put it out. The fire then became out of control, leading to an evacuation of the facility.

