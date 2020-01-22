Pro-life, Pro-choice rallies to meet downtown Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two rallies are planned in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday on the 47th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

A pro-life march and rally will begin at 12 p.m. at the intersection of Georgia Street and Illinois Street. The group will walk to the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, then along Market Street to the south side of the Indiana Statehouse. They’ll hold a rally on the south steps scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis and of Lafayette will host this 3rd annual event and expect a crowd of 800 to 1,000 attendees. Several religious leaders, three state senators and a state representative are expected to attend the pro-life rally.

A counter-rally of pro-choice supporters announced they will hold a march 30 minutes before the pro-life march. The group says it will meet at Monument Circle at 11:30 a.m. and will march along the Indianapolis Cultural Trail to the Statehouse for a counter-rally along the Cultural Trail, to be held at 12:30 p.m.

Pro-choice groups are asking attendees to wear red to support their beliefs that abortion is a right and it should remain legal in the United States.

The groups Indy Feminists, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Queering Indy and Women’s March Youth Empower are expected to attend.

Both the pro-choice and pro-life groups are expected to be at the Statehouse at 1 p.m.

In 2018, both groups held rallies on separate days in downtown Indianapolis.