Professional ballet dancers returning to Indy after more than a decade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Ballet company is back bringing professional dancers to Indianapolis for the first time in more than a decade.

The company performs “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” May 18, 19 and 20. After a major funding campaign, there are now paid ballet dancers in Indianapolis once again and leaders say that’s important for a lot of reasons.

Ballet Internationale closed back in 2005 after more than 30 years because of financial issues. Victoria Lyras is what some call the genius behind it all. She is the new founding artistic director. She says something more important than selling out their shows,which they did for all three in February, is getting Indy Ballet back on the map.

“We have all of these cultural organizations that are an absolute must; a must for the growth and health of any metropolitan community or business community,” said Lyras.

The company is finishing their first half year then come next fall, will begin a new full season.That means more dancers and more performances.

