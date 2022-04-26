News

Professor Brian Cox brings ‘Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey’ tour to Indy — answering world’s deep questions

World-renowned physicist Professor Brian Cox is bringing his Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey tour to the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Tickets are on sale for this must see live experience.

Show Description:

Visually captivating with a touch of humor, Horizons takes us on a dazzling cinematic journey. A story of how we came to be and what we can become.

The deepest of questions will be explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

What is the nature of space and time? Why does the Universe exist? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos?

What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe?

Horizons is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.

Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince, perhaps the only collection of sentient atoms in the observable Universe capable of overseeing a Q&A with an audience of thousands of people whilst wearing an old cardigan.

