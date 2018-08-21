Program encourages expectant mothers to stop smoking

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — We all know smoking is unhealthy, especially for expectant mothers.

That’s why in Johnson County, they’re offering a program to WIC participants called Baby and Me Tobacco Free. The women first have to pass a breath test, and then they are rewarded with gift cards. But, the reward goes far beyond monetary incentives.

When Heather Asher checks in at her WIC appointments, she willingly takes a breath test. At WIC they’re making sure she hasn’t smoked recently.

“I quit three years ago, started back again, smoked for nine years. Found out I was pregnant with this one, so I’ve quit again. Hoping I can stay quit this time,” said Asher.

But even with a child on the way, it’s not easy for Asher, “Even though it smells awful to me and I don’t know why, but I still have the urge.”

That’s why Baby Me and Tobacco Free is helpful. Participants receive $25 gift cards redeemable at Walmart for diapers and baby wipes. They have to pass a breath test, however, proving they are tobacco free. Expectant moms can also enlist the help of a support partner who would also receive gift cards for testing negative.

“Our goal is to enroll these moms during their pregnancy and get them to actually stop smoking during their pregnancy and stay quit smoking a full year after delivering the baby and ideally for forever,” said Baby Me and Tobacco Free Facilitator Abby Deckard.

According to Deckard, WIC began offering the program in Johnson County in December. Since then, 56 moms and four support partners have enrolled. The initial goal was just 35 in its first year.

“I do feel the program is successful. I feel that the numbers speak for themselves. We’ve exceeded our goal in not even a year’s time,” said Deckard.

For Asher, she measures success in a different way, “I want him to be healthy. The more I can do to ensure his health, the better I feel about it.”

WIC in Johnson County hopes to expand the Baby Me and Tobacco Free. They plan to partner with community businesses and organizations to not only offer it to WIC participants but all women.