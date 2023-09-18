Project Will wins the Love Thy Neighborhood People’s Choice Award

For the fourth year in a row, WISH-TV and LISC Indianapolis have teamed up to present the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards as a way to celebrate and recognize organizations making a positive impact in Indianapolis.

Viewers were asked to vote online for the People’s Choice Award winner. Project Will received the honor and $5,000 in unrestricted funds for their organization. Kelly Majors, Executive Director for Project Will, said winning the award is very impactful for the organization, and her team is excited to explore the possibilities of what they can do with the funds.

Opened in 2019, Project Will serves teens and young adults with cognitive disabilities and/or behavioral health challenges. Their LINKS initiative connects adults with cognitive or intellectual disabilities to employment training to develop life skills, financial literacy, and job readiness.

In addition to the People’s Choice Award, each year 12 organizations or projects are recognized as finalists for their role in impacting their neighborhoods in four categories.

The Livability Award Award, recognizes an organization or project with a long-standing commitment to healthy communities. Finalists in this category have created communities in which residents have daily access to art, nature, recreation and beauty. The 2023 finalists were Nine13sports, Mackida Loveal & Trip Outreach Center’s Bridging the Gap Program, and Gennesaret Free Clinics. Mackida Loveal & Trip Outreach Center’s Bridging the Gap Program won the award!

The Opportunity Award recognizes an outstanding organization or project that focuses on creating jobs, building human capital, supporting existing businesses and redeveloping commercial property for viable new businesses. The 2023 finalists were Indy Black Chamber of Commerce, The 38th and Sheridan project, and Emprendedoras Latinas en Indiana. Emprendedoras Latinas en Indiana won the award!

The Vitality Award recognizes an organization or project that has helped to retain and attract residents to under-populated communities that leads to enhanced density and prosperity of these communities and the city. The 2023 finalists were the SouthEast Neighborhood Development residential plan in the Norwood neighborhood, The Alley House, and Trusted Mentors. SEND won the award!

The Education Award recognizes an organization or project that has contributed significantly to the enhancement of learning opportunities in communities. The 2023 finalists were Wayne Township Adult Education, Tru Dialogue, and Project Will. Wayne Township Adult Education won the award!

Congratulations to all of the finalists from WISH-TV and LISC Indianapolis!