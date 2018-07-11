Prosecutor charges 2 more with murder in death of Boone County deputy

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) – Two additional men have been charged with murder in the slaying of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett in March, the prosecutor announced late Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutor Kent Thomas Eastwood said John Austin Ball, 22, of Lebanon, and John D. Baldwin Jr., 29, of Plainfield, now face murder charges as well as multiple other criminal charges in Pickett’s March 2 death as he tried to serve a search warrant on Yates Street in Lebanon.

Previously, Anthony Baumgardt, 21, of Lebanon was charged with murder in the case. His attorneys have filed for a change of venue from Boone County. Pickett was chasing of Baumgardt with his police dog.

The 34-year-old Boone County deputy died March 5 from his injuries.

The prosecutor said Ball also was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

Baldwin was also charged with conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of marijuana.

Baldwin and Ball were in the Boone County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

The prosecutor said he cannot comment on the case because of the request for a change of venue in the Baumgardt case.