News

Prosecutor: Charges ‘not warranted’ in death of 3-year-old hit by vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No charges will be filed in connection to the July death of a 3-year-old boy killed in what police initially called a hit-and-run at a shopping center on the city’s northeast side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Just after 7:30 p.m. July 18, police went to what was initially called a hit-and-run at the Clearwater Village shopping center on 82nd Street just west of Allisonville Road.

Jyrie Matthews died after being taken to a hospital in critical condition, police had reported.

The prosecutor’s office called the death “tragic” in a news release issued Friday, and added, “Subsequent examination of the vehicle involved showed the vehicle had no visible damage. Law enforcement was able to calculate the speed of the vehicle at the time of the accident which revealed that the vehicle was traveling at an approximate speed of 11 mph. The posted speed limit in that area is 15 mph.

“As a consequence of the investigative findings, it was determined that criminal charges are not warranted in this matter.”

The parents of Jyrie were notified of the decision.

“He ended up grabbing his basketball, got out the car, and started dribbling the basketball,” Lakiea Murry, Jyrie’s mother, told News 8 in July. “I didn’t see him at that time, and I didn’t hear no balls, but when I went around the corner in the back of the car that’s when I see him just laying there.”

Family members told News 8 in August that Jyrie’s mother pulled into Clearwater Village from 82nd Street after her car overheated on a hot, summer day. Jyrie got out of the vehicle and walked into the parking lot, where he was hit by another vehicle.

The driver, whose name was known to investigators, did not stop and stay at the scene, police had said.