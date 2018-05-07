Prosecutor to review case of 1-year-old injured at day care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing documents to decide if charges will be filed in connection with serious injuries sustained by a 1-year-old boy at an Indianapolis day care.

Officer Michael Hewitt with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Monday that the prosecutor’s office had received a probable cause affidavit from detectives in connection to an April 30 incident at the KiddieGarden day care located at 38th Street and Kinnear Avenue. Workers at the day care said a 2-year-old child injured 1-year-old Jesse Harris, who was hospitalized.



Tiffany Griffin, baby Jesse’s mother, says after her son was injured he’s a different child mentally. Griffin says her son often bangs his ahead against walls, shows signs of aggression and has constant nightmares.



“He’s not the same child anymore,” Griffin said.



Griffin says she doesn’t know why it took so long for the case to get to the prosecutor’s office, but hopes the people who run the daycare are held accountable.

“I’m hoping all three of the women responsible for the child care period the charges are picked up and they are prosecuted,” Griffin said. “I hope the care taker who was actually there with my son gets jail time.”

The state shut down the day care on May 2. The owner of the day care told WISH-TV she was cooperating with the investigation.