Prosecutors weigh 2nd gun analysis and whether to refile charges against Alec Baldwin

Santa Fe, N.M. (WISH) – Prosecutors could refile charges against Alec Baldwin associated with the deadly shooting of a cinematographer during the filming of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe.

It’s been nearly two years since Alec Baldwin held a prop gun that went off shooting and killing Halyna Hutchins. Eighteen months later in April of 2023, Baldwin got word that the involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped. That may now change.

Prosecutors received a second analysis of the gun that was fired by Baldwin. The expert says there is no way the gun could have fired without the trigger being depressed significantly. Baldwin has said that he never pulled the trigger. He says the gun went off when he pulled back the hammer, not the trigger. A first expert admitted that was plausible because of possible modifications to the gun that led to a malfunction. Prosecutors then ordered the second analysis.

The new gun analysis by ballistic and forensic experts relied on new parts to reassemble the gun after parts of it were broken early in the FBI’s investigation.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” states the analysis led by Lucien Haag of Forensic Science Services in Arizona.

An attorney for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the movie set, disclosed the report in a court filing Tuesday. Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the case. Her trial is scheduled to begin in December.

Defense attorneys for Baldwin did not immediately reply to an email Tuesday seeking comment on the gun analysis. A publicist declined comment.

