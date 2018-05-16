Protecting yourself during tick season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the increase in warm weather that also means the increase in more bugs outside, particular fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes.

The CDC released a new study that said illnesses related to those particular insects have more than tripled since 2004.

More than 640,000 cases were reported between 2004 to 2016, according to the CDC.

In 2017, Indiana State Department of Health said the Hoosier state saw more than 250 tick-borne illness cases.

The Special Pathogens Program Manager at Indiana University Health said why she believes is the reason for that increase.

“It is warmer out there and they love warm, they love the rain. I think two that we’re more aware of it. We have better testing modalities than we’ve ever had before and we’re also out in their environment more. Our cities are expanding out into the country where this is normal range,” said Mary Kay Foster who is also a registered nurse.

Foster said tick bites are preventable and people should use bug spray that contains DEET. Clothing can also be sprayed with products that contain permethrin for added protection.

There are symptoms to be aware if you get bit by a tick.

“The rash, generally flu-like symptoms, chills, fever, swollen glands, but definitely if you have any of those after removing a tick off you, but in particular the rash, that’s really probably the most important sign,” Foster added.

The rash is a key symptom that you have been bitten by an infected tick.

“Bulls eye rash or a generalized rash on your body, or a black spot where they’re bitten, or a very dark red and then a rash around that, see your physician immediately because those are signs that you may have gotten an infection from the tick bite.”

The three most common ticks found in Indiana are the American Dog Tick, Lone star Tick characterized by a white spot on its back, and the Black Legged Tick, or Deer Tick.

The Deer Tick is the most dangerous as it is a carrier of Lyme Disease.

“If you get bit, don’t panic. Ticks will bite but the most important thing is to get tweezers, not alcohol, not nail polish, definitely not a hot match. What you want to do is get real close to the skin, grab the head, hold firmly with the tweezers, and pull up consistently and it’ll eventually release and you’ll get rid of it,” she added.

There are ways to tick proof your yard that can be found here.

“Don’t forget your pets. Your pets can have the same life-long reactions and complications as we can if we don’t get treated appropriately so make sure that you reach out to your vet, get a vet-approved treatment, and use that on them. Don’t use human products on your pets,” said Foster.