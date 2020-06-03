Protesters leave quietly after march around downtown Indy after curfew

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of protesters gathered downtown Tuesday night left quietly after a march around the city.

They left Monument Circle around 8:15 p.m. and took a roundabout route before entering the park at New York and Meridian streets shortly before 10 p.m., almost an hour after the curfew went into effect. They gathered at the fountain between the federal courthouse and the Indiana World War Memorial to read a list of demands. They announced they were going home for the night around 10:15 p.m.

Malik Muhammad has been the leader of many of the peaceful marches. He told News 8 he is working hard to keep them that way.

“My thought processes was in case they do anything, our best bet was getting closer to the outskirts of the city so that we have view from the apartments and the colleges and we have the ability to not be boxed in as easily and be able to disperse into surrounding neighborhoods.”

IMPD officers trailed the protesters throughout their route and even served as crowd control to block several major intersections.

News 8 spoke with Muhammad after the march was over. He was the same man who negotiated with police outside the Governor’s Residence on Monday night, then walked arm-in-arm with an IMPD Lieutenant.

Muhammad said that one night of solidarity with the protesters isn’t enough, and will not pacify them. Instead, according to Muhammad, protesters will be out every night and their First Amendment rights will not be limited.

“We will protest when we feel comfortable, when we feel comfortable. And that’s how that’s going to be and that’s how it’s going to continue to be until we get real systemic change,” according to Muhammad.

No word on if Mayor Joe Hogsett will enforce another curfew Wednesday. If he does, it will be the fourth night for Marion County.