Protesters tie selves to gate at Indiana governor’s mansion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As part of a larger protest, several people have tied themselves to the gate of the governor’s mansion Monday afternoon on the north side.

The protesters represented the The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, which a week ago blocked a downtown street outside the Indiana Statehouse during the afternoon rush hour.

In addition to the people tied to the gate, others have gathers with signs outside the mansion. Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also were at the scene.

The mansion is along North Meridian Street at 46th Street.

Monday’s protest is the second in what organizers called a planned six-week nonviolent direct action. The action in Indiana is one of three dozen planned nationwide.

On May 14, IMPD arrested 14 people who had blocked North Capitol Avenue at West Ohio Street. The campaign said those people spent a night in jail.

Monday’s action, according to organizers, was to highlight the connection between systemic racism, poverty and voter suppression. Organizers said they are calling for the immediate restoration of the Voting Rights Act, an end to racist gerrymandering and reversal of state laws that prevent municipalities from raising wages.

The protests were designed to mark an reignition of the Poor People’s Campaign, the 1968 movement started by Martin Luther King Jr. and others to challenge racism, poverty and militarism.