Provider of free legal aid services awarded $1.65 million grant

COLUMBUS Ind. (The Republic) — A provider of pro-bono legal services with an office in Columbus has announced that it received $1.65 million grant to provide legal assistance in civil cases to low-income Hoosiers.

Pro Bono Indiana Inc., which has several local offices throughout the state, including River Valley Legal Aid in Columbus, said that it received the grant from the Indiana Bar Foundation.

Currently, it is unclear how much of the grant will be earmarked for the Columbus office. Officials with Pro Bono Indiana Inc. did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Pro Bono Indiana offers many attorney volunteer opportunities including brief service clinics, virtual sessions, by phone or online and tailored placements with volunteer attorneys and paraprofessionals to assist low-income and vulnerable Hoosiers with civil legal services, the organization said in a news release.

Pro Bono Indiana collaborates with community partners, courts and local bar associations to enhance services. Its clinics served 6,740 clients statewide in 2023, an increase from 3,853 the previous year.

On Tuesday, River Valley Legal Aid plans to hold a free legal phone clinic for residents of their eight-county district.

The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush and Shelby Counties. The phone clinic will be conducted from 3 to 5:30 p.m., though registration is required. Register by calling 812-378-0358 between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The pro bono program uses local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal consultations to low-income individuals to help provide equal access to justice.

Individuals who register can expect to receive a brief consultation regarding general and housing-related questions, limited pro se assistance or advice over the phone, the organization said.

A volunteer attorney will return calls to registered individuals between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Individuals must be available during that time to answer a call from an attorney.

