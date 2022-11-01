News

‘Psychedelics are for Everyone’ author explains how experts are exploring mind-altering drugs as mental health treatments

Scientists and Psychiatrists are discovering the amazing results of mind-altering drugs in treating severe depression, post-traumatic stress and anxiety.

These drugs include ketamine, the mushroom psilocybin and MDMA, a form of Ecstasy.

They are referred to as “psychedelics” and are causing a renaissance in mental health.

In his book, “Psychedelics are for Everyone,” author Matt Zemon reveals the amazing results patients are getting when treated with these mind-altering therapies.

He joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share his insights.