Public asked to attend meeting on Sheridan/Adams reorganization

This map shows the extraterritorial jurisdiction surrounding Sheridan, Indiana, (tan) and the portion of Adams Township for which zoning decisions fall under the jurisdiction of Hamilton County officials (blue). A reorganized Sheridan would have jurisdiction over the entire township. (Provided Image/Hamilton County Plan Commission via Hamilton County Reporter)

SHERIDAN, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Hamilton County Commissioners Christine Altman, Steve Dillinger, and Mark Heirbrandt will hold a community conversation on the proposed Sheridan-Adams Township reorganization at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Sheridan Middle School, 3030 W. 246th St.

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis, Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush, and County Highway Director Brad Davis will also join the conversation.

Citizens are encouraged to submit questions at tinyurl.com/SheridanReorgQs. Questions will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 16.

Please enter the Middle School auditorium through Gate 15.