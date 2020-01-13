Public Works crews fix potholes on problematic streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — The Mayor’s Action Center said the Department of Public Works has received more than 700 complaints for street maintenance across the city.

Public Works said this is the time of year when potholes are starting to form because of the frequent freeze-thaw temperature cycles.

“They’re terrible. They mess up your car, (spend) lots of money that you don’t need for your car, but that’s where it goes. My tire actually blew to a pothole on 32nd Street,” said driver Deyonte King.

Public Works said they filled more than 5,000 potholes from Jan. 6-9 before the heavy rain Friday hit central Indiana. The department said it’s mostly a temporary fix as many asphalt companies aren’t open during cold weather months. The rain, snow or very cold temperatures can have an affect on how long the fills last. Some drivers said they try to avoid potholes as much as possible.

“You gotta do a little I would like to call if drift driving,” King said. “You have to hop out of lanes and into lanes. Avoid them if you don’t want to spend money on your car.”

“I would try to slow down,” resident Harold Goodner said. “If I couldn’t move over, you have to check and make sure another car is in front of you or to the left of you because you don’t want to pull over against anybody so if you’re not sure and if you do see them just slow down.”

Public Works said they’re hiring more workers so street maintenance can happen longer throughout the day. City council approved an additional four million dollars for DPW to fix potholes more effectively to give drivers a smoother drive throughout the city in the near future.

To report a pothole on city streets, you’re asked to call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-467-3479.