Home/Latest News, Local, News/Public Works crews fix potholes on problematic streets

News

Public Works crews fix potholes on problematic streets

Indianapolis Public Works crews fix potholes on problematic streets

Share

by: Aleah Hordges
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — The Mayor’s Action Center said the Department of Public Works has received more than 700 complaints for street maintenance across the city.

Public Works said this is the time of year when potholes are starting to form because of the frequent freeze-thaw temperature cycles.

“They’re terrible. They mess up your car, (spend) lots of money that you don’t need for your car, but that’s where it goes. My tire actually blew to a pothole on 32nd Street,” said driver Deyonte King.

Public Works said they filled more than 5,000 potholes from Jan. 6-9 before the heavy rain Friday hit central Indiana. The department said it’s mostly a temporary fix as many asphalt companies aren’t open during cold weather months. The rain, snow or very cold temperatures can have an affect on how long the fills last. Some drivers said they try to avoid potholes as much as possible.

“You gotta do a little I would like to call if drift driving,” King said. “You have to hop out of lanes and into lanes. Avoid them if you don’t want to spend money on your car.”

“I would try to slow down,” resident Harold Goodner said. “If I couldn’t move over, you have to check and make sure another car is in front of you or to the left of you because you don’t want to pull over against anybody so if you’re not sure and if you do see them just slow down.”

Public Works said they’re hiring more workers so street maintenance can happen longer throughout the day. City council approved an additional four million dollars for DPW to fix potholes more effectively to give drivers a smoother drive throughout the city in the near future.

To report a pothole on city streets, you’re asked to call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-467-3479.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

by: Richard EssexRichard Essex /

I

The tenth homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.
Read the Full Article

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

by: Randall NewsomeRandall Newsome /

I

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Mason Garvey is facing a battle […]
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

News /

Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.