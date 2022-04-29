News

Public Works reassigns drivers to address heavy-trash pickup issues

Republic Services containers await pickup along an Indianapolis street on Aug. 25, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city’s Department of Public Works is reassigning drivers to deal with staffing issues that have caused problems for heavy-trash pickup.

Heavy-trash pickup was suspended for two weeks from August to September due to the lack of drivers. Residents have also complained to News 8 about items not being picked up.

The Department of Public Works said in a news release issued Friday, “Recent staffing issues in Marion County solid waste districts serviced by Indy DPW have led to the prioritization of standard trash cart service over Heavy Trash service in previous weeks and the occasional suspension of some Heavy Trash routes.”

The city government has a webpage to find out the pickup day for a specific address. People can also call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 for the information.