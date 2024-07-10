Punks for hope: Concert will raise money for a good cause

(MIRROR INDY) — Hope might not sound like the most punk rock concept, but for some of Indy’s headbangers, it’s the end goal.

Hope Packages, a partnership between the local Party for Socialism and Liberation and Indy 10 Black Lives Matter, will host a benefit concert on July 13. The concert will raise funds to continue the mission of Hope Packages, which is creating kits for unhoused Indianapolis residents.

Starting at 9 p.m., local punk rockers Iota, pop performer Lee Lloyd and rock band Hoodwink will play throughout the night at State Street Pub, 243 N State Ave. Tickets for the concert are $10, with all proceeds ­­­— as well as some merchandise revenue — going toward creating kits. Representatives from Hope Packages will also be speaking throughout the night.

What to bring

Sam James, a founding member of Hope Packages, said the group is always in need of supplies — including non-perishable food items, menstrual products and water bottles.

The group meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Indy Liberation Center to pack the bags.