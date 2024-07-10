Search
Punks for hope: Concert will raise money for a good cause

Volunteers work to fill bags for Hope Packages, a local initiative to provide aid to Indianapolis' houseless. (Provided photo/Hope Packages)
by: Breanna Cooper, Mirror Indy
(MIRROR INDY) — Hope might not sound like the most punk rock concept, but for some of Indy’s headbangers, it’s the end goal.

Hope Packages, a partnership between the local Party for Socialism and Liberation and Indy 10 Black Lives Matter, will host a benefit concert on July 13. The concert will raise funds to continue the mission of Hope Packages, which is creating kits for unhoused Indianapolis residents.

Starting at 9 p.m., local punk rockers Iota, pop performer Lee Lloyd and rock band Hoodwink will play throughout the night at State Street Pub, 243 N State Ave. Tickets for the concert are $10, with all proceeds ­­­— as well as some merchandise revenue — going toward creating kits. Representatives from Hope Packages will also be speaking throughout the night.

What to bring

Sam James, a founding member of Hope Packages, said the group is always in need of supplies — including non-perishable food items, menstrual products and water bottles. 

The group meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Indy Liberation Center to pack the bags.

Iota, Lee Lloyd and Hoodwink will perform at State Street Pub to benefit Hope Packages. (Provided photo/Hope Packages)

