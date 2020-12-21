Business

Purdue Ag-Celerator invests in diagnostic device

by: Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Purdue Ag-Celerator has invested $100,000 in a Purdue University startup. DISCOVER, which stands for Diagnostic Sensors for Cause of Bovine Respiratory Disease, has developed a device that suggests which antibiotic would be most successful in treating the disease on a case-by-case basis.

DISCOVER was founded by Assistant Professor of Engineering Mohit Verma.

“We are excited about the investment and are looking forward to develop our prototype and build the business,” Verma said. “Using paper-based biosensors, DISCOVER (Krishi LLC) aims to improve animal health. The Ag-Celerator funds will help bring this novel technology from the lab to farms and veterinary clinics.”

Verma was one of several startups to present their projects to the Ag-Celerator selection committee.

