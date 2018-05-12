Purdue awards degree to astronaut on International Space Station

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – NASA astronaut and Purdue University graduate Andrew Feustel on Friday night accepted a special degree from the International Space Station.

Feustel got his bachelor’s degree from Purdue in 1989 and his master’s in 1991.

Typically, a Purdue dean places the ceremonial hood on honorary degree recipients, but for obvious reasons that was not possible. So, fellow Boilermaker Scott Tingle, also on the Space Station, stepped in.

Watch what happens to Feustel’s hood and hear from him in the video.

Purdue said in a news release that Feustel earned a bachelor’s degree in solid earth sciences from the Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences in the College of Science and a master’s degree in geophysics from Purdue. He is a veteran of three NASA spaceflights and is assigned to Expedition 55/56 aboard the ISS, where he and his crewmates are working on about 250 science investigations in fields such as biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology development.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels connects May 11, 2018, with Purdue alumni astronauts Scott Tingle, left, and Andrew Feustel, who are aboard the International Space Station. (Photo Provided/Purdue University/John Underwood)