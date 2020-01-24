Purdue Fort Wayne offering new science concentrations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Purdue University Fort Wayne students will soon be able to enroll in classes concentrating on astronomy and astrophysics. Current students expressed interest in the new concentrations, which will be integrated into a four-year program with physics courses. Students would graduate with a Bachelor of Science in physics with a concentration in astronomy.

Specific classes to be offered include Planetary Astronomy, Stellar Astronomy, Cosmology and Astrophysics, among others, beginning with the fall 2020 semester. Specific classes dealing with astrophysics include Instrumentation, Electronics for Scientists and Atomic and Molecular Physics.

“Much like physics students, the astronomy students can apply their experimental, data analysis, and other skills to many different fields,” says Mark Masters, professor and chair of the physics department. “They are problem solvers. They will be able to have careers that range from the financial industry, programming, engineers, technicians and astronomers.”

A fall 2020 semester online class schedule will be posted by the end of February, with a staggered registration beginning in March.