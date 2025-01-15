Search
Purdue adds 6 Indianapolis academic programs for fall 2025

Purdue University is continuing to expand its world-class higher education offerings in Indiana’s capital city with the announcement of new undergraduate and graduate program opportunities available to students starting fall 2025. (Provided Photo/Purdue University in Indianapolis)
by: Claire Rafford, Mirror Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Purdue University in Indianapolis is adding six new academic programs, including two bachelor’s degrees, for fall 2025, the university announced Jan. 13

The new programs include a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science and a combined bachelor’s degree in engineering and business, as well as a certificate in entrepreneurship and innovation. Purdue’s integrated engineering and business degree is the first business major to be added in Indianapolis.

Purdue also will offer three new master’s degree programs in software engineeringpharmaceutical engineering and sports engineering

Purdue in Indianapolis launched in July after the university split from Indiana University Indianapolis. In the split, Purdue took the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis engineering and technology programs, including computer science. 

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact Claire at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or on Instagram//Bluesky @clairerafford. 

