Purdue Polytechnic High School establishes scholarship fund

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Purdue Polytechnic High School is launching a new scholarship fund that will support its graduates who meet the admission standards of Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus. The scholarship is funded through private giving and is available to students pursuing any major.

Purdue Polytechnic High School is a free, public charter school with a focus on STEM education.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels and his wife, Cheri, launched the scholarship fund with their own gift and say fundraising to bolster and maintain the fund is underway.

“We see the tremendous gain in extending educational opportunity and accessibility for Indiana high school students and in increasing the pipeline of students seeking the gold standard of a Purdue education. What a shame it would be to go to the enormous effort involved in creating and operating these schools if students become qualified academically, but then were prevented by finances from becoming Boilermakers,” said Daniels.

Purdue Polytechnic High School says it aims to support low-income, first-generation and minority students who display academic readiness to succeed at Purdue.

“We are incredibly thankful for the creation of this fund,” said Scott Bess, head of school, Purdue Polytechnic High School. “This scholarship will enable highly qualified students who would otherwise face significant financial barriers to attend and succeed at Purdue University. The opportunity for a student to attend a rigorous university and focus on their success as a student rather than the financial burden they might otherwise face will be life-changing.”

The first Purdue Polytechnic High School opened in Indy in 2017, followed by a location on the city’s north side in Broad Ripple in 2019. A third location is currently being planned for South Bend.