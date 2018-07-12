Purdue responds to data breach of 26,000 applicants

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University experienced a data breach affecting more than 20,000 applicants, WLFI reports.

According to a document listing reported security breaches in Indiana, Purdue University experienced the data breach on May 17.

Purdue Assistant Legal Counsel Trent Klingerman said 26,598 Purdue applicants were affected.

Klingerman said an employee from Purdue’s Division of Financial Aid inadvertently sent one prospective parent a list of applicant names, birthdays and Social Security numbers.

He said that parent immediately notified the sender and cooperated with the university to destroy the file.

Although Purdue believes the problem is resolved, the university is still notifying the affected applicants.

Klingerman said the university tracked down those applicants’ addresses and will be sending letters on Friday by mail.

The university is funding one free year of credit monitoring for all 26,598 applicants on the list. The letter will also provide other advice for identity protection.

“While Purdue certainly regrets this error, we have no reason to believe the information was improperly accessed or used given the prompt and thorough cooperation of the recipient and the limited nature of the disclosure,” Klingerman said.