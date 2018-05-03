Purdue student in bicycle crash dies

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI/WISH) — A Purdue University student involved in a bicycle crash on Tuesday has died from his injuries, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

According to police, 19-year-old Lucas B. Shanker was riding his bicycle about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and failed to stop at the intersection of Lindberg Road and County Road 400 West. Police said Shanker flipped over the handlebars as he was braking at a stop sign and flew into the path of the truck.

Shanker was taken to IH Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette with severe head trauma. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. Shanker was wearing a helmet.

The crash remained under investigation.

Shanker is from Chesterfield, Missouri.

The 1999 Dodge Dakota truck was driven by Victor P. Gervais, 69, of West Lafayette. He was not injured in the crash.