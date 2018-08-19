Purdue students claim comedian sexually harassed student on stage

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Students angered by comedian Andy Gross’s performance at Purdue University walked out of his show Saturday night and took to social media claiming they had witnessed sexual harassment on stage.

Representatives for Gross did not immediately respond to requests for comment from News 8.

His performance during the closing ceremony of “Boiler Gold Rush,” Purdue’s annual new student orientation the week before fall classes, was slammed by students as inappropriately sexual.

A female student who volunteered to join Gross on stage left in tears after he told her to move closer to him, joked about being sexually aroused and instructed her to touch his leg, according to multiple witness accounts.

The student later identified herself on Twitter as Julia Conversa and posted a three-Tweet thread slamming the comedian’s performance as “disgusting.”

“As the student who was sexually harassed in front of 6,000 people all I can say is that I pray that no one else would have to feel the same humiliation and helplessness I felt on that stage last night,” she wrote. “Sexual harassment is not a joke and I am grateful for my classmates who showed their support last night by leaving his disgusting show.”

Video shared with News 8 shows Gross instructing her to stand closer to him during a magic trick.

“Press up against me, back to back, cheek to cheek,” he can be heard telling Conversa. “I need you to take your left hand and place it on my leg.”

After the card trick appears to fall through, the comedian quips to the visibly uncomfortable student, “Well, at least I got a free feel out of it.”

Another video shows a male volunteer sitting on Gross’s thigh on stage, his leg between the comedian’s, as dozens of people exit the auditorium. Students in the audience watch the ventriloquism routine, stony faced, as the performance is projected onto a large overhead screen.

Team leaders at the orientation event texted students telling them they were allowed to leave if they felt uncomfortable, according to Harsha Mohite, the freshman who recorded the video.

“I didn’t think it was okay,” he said of Gross’s performance. “And I was talking to a lot of my friends who were sitting next to me. They were also pretty uncomfortable.”

Another freshman who attended the show said his team leader told the group they were not allowed to volunteer as on-stage assistants after the routine involving the first student.

All attendees were eventually instructed to leave the venue, said the freshman, who requested to remain anonymous.

“Music began to play over [Gross’s] microphone,” he told News 8. “The organizers told us to expect an apology that could potentially come from [Purdue President] Mitch Daniels.”

Hundreds of students Tweeted about their discomfort and anger using the hashtag #AndyGrossIsGross.

“Devastated with what happened tonight,” wrote incoming freshman Ethan Kaplow. “Purdue students were sexually assaulted by a ventriloquist named Andy Gross infront [sic] of 7000 students. This kind of stuff shouldn’t happen on a safe campus like Purdue. # AndyGrossIsGross.”

Several students reported seeing campus officers escorting Gross from the venue; the Purdue University Police Department declined to confirm their involvement and did not reveal if they were investigating claims of sexual harassment.

John Cox, the university’s police chief, told News 8 students were “upset by something in the performance” and chose to leave.

The university’s Center for Advocacy, Response and Education (CARE), a division of the dean’s office, posted the following Tweet:

“CARE was contacted earlier this evening regarding a performance during the BGR closing ceremony that was described as harassing and offensive. As a result, a CARE advocate responded to campus to offer support to students.”

On Sunday morning, Tim Doty, a spokesperson for Purdue University, emailed the following statement to News 8:

“On Saturday night, a comedian performed as part of our BGR student orientation closing session. Accounts differ as to what exactly happened on stage, but some portions of the performance were clearly inappropriate and contrary to the university’s values of respect and support for all. We will not work with this comedian again and are proud of our students who are standing up and voicing their concerns about the performance.”

On Monday night, Rebecca Kaufman, a California-based attorney representing Gross, emailed the following statement to News 8: