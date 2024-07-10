Purdue to launch shuttle service between Indy, West Lafayette campuses

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Purdue University has announced it will launch a shuttle service for students and staff to commute between Indianapolis and West Lafayette in August.

Buses will run six times a day during the week and twice a day on the weekend, according to the schedule. The 65-mile drive between the two campuses takes about an hour and 10 minutes, depending on traffic, according to Google Maps.

The schedule says drop off and pick up locations for Indianapolis and Purdue have not been finalized.

Buses will include Wi-Fi and restrooms.

IUPUI officially split into Purdue University in Indianapolis and IU Indianapolis July 1.

In the divorce, IU kept most academic programs and facilities, while Purdue took the engineering and technology programs. Purdue also is essentially building its own campus on 28 acres of land near Indiana Avenue, anchored by a $187-million building that will serve as student center, housing and classroom space.

Purdue’s fall semester will begin Aug. 19.

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact Claire at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or on social media @clairerafford.