Purdue to name new terminal after Amelia Earhart

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Before Amelia Earhart mysteriously disappeared during an around-the-world flight in 1937, she was an instructor and adviser in careers for women at Purdue University.

On Friday, the Purdue trustees agreed to name a future terminal to be built at Purdue University Airport. The trustees approved to begin plans for the new terminal in August. Construction was expected to begin in June and be completed in August 2025.

A news release that Purdue issued Friday said of Earhart’s time at the university from 1935 to 1937, “She met formally and informally with students, seldom speaking about her achievements in aviation but instead focusing on vocational aptitudes, goals and careers for women. At a time when opportunities for women were limited and most studied home economics at Purdue, Earhart said all people — women and men — could be whatever they wanted to be.

“Earhart also flew out of Purdue University Airport in the 1930s, when it became the nation’s first university-owned airport.”

