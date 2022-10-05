Purdue University confirms homicide of student in residence hall

News

Purdue University Bell Tower. (Photo Provided/Purdue University)
by: Ashley Fowler
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University confirmed that one student is dead and a suspect is in custody after a Wednesday morning homicide in a residence hall.

The incident took place in McCutcheon Hall, which is on the west side of Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.

The suspect, identified as the victim’s roommate, called the Purdue University Police Department at 12:44 a.m., according to Tim Doty, Director of Media and Public Relations at Purdue.

Doty says there is no threat to the community.

Campus police declined to share details about the homicide, including the names of those involved, and an investigation was ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

