News

Purdue welcomes Ukrainian scholars affected by the war

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University plans to create a program to help scholars who have been impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.

Their goal is to offer the program to 20 visiting scholars and their dependents.

Students who held faculty positions at Ukrainian universities, involved in academic research, and at the disquisition research stage of doctoral programs will be eligible.

“Our goal here is to help Ukrainian scholars whose research has been disrupted by the invasion,” Mike Brzezinski, dean of international programs said in a statement. “Our faculty and deans have already been in contact with their academic colleagues in Ukraine and have identified scholars interested in continuing their scholarly pursuits in America at Purdue University.”

Purdue has already reached out to see who would be interested in helping sponsor or host visiting scholars from Ukraine.

“Our aim is to make at least one small contribution to help the Ukrainian people in this moment of peril,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement. “Our hope is that we can offer refuge to these scholars and a chance to continue pursuing their work, and then see them return to a safe and free Ukraine. But while they are with us, I don’t doubt that they will personify and perhaps share with our students the precious value of freedom and the constant need to defend it from its enemies.”