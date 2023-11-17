Meow: Pussy Riot at the Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2023/11/14: Russian activist group Pussy Riot films a music video for a song titled, "God Save Abortion," to protest Indiana's near-total abortion ban, on the steps of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Nadya Tolokonnikova, a founder of Pussy Riot, who is wanted by the Russian government, directed the filming. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Russian protest band Pussy Riot held an abortion protest at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday.

According to an Instagram post, the band said they chose the Indiana Statehouse for a protest because the state was the first to outlaw most abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“The state supreme courts have become the hand and uncontested voice of god, we protest this by paying homage to Martin Luther and delivering our theses – starting with Thesis No. 1, GOD SAVE ABORTION.”

The band also listed their demands:

We demand the seperation of church and state. We demand access to LEGAL and SAFE abortion for every person in the United States. We demand limitations of government control over our bodies. we demand a Pussy Riot representative to be appointed as an official advisor to each state’s supreme court, as experts on bodily autonomy.

The protest/performance art also included a 10 ft-tall inflatable vagina, pink smoke and band members wearing the group’s signature balaclavas.

Band member Nadia Tolokonnikova performed the group’s newest song, “God Save Abortion”.

Students and faculty from Indiana University joined the activist in the protest.

The protest comes days after the Indiana Supreme Court issued a public reprimand Thursday for Attorney General Todd Rokita for his public comments regarding the Dr. Caitlin Bernard case.

The reprimand says Rokita violated professional conduct rules in statements he made about the doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.