Putnamville correctional officer facing charges of trafficking, inappropriate relations with inmate

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A correctional officer at a Putnamville prison is facing charges after officials said she trafficked and had inappropriate relations with an inmate.

An investigation into the behavior of Miriam Larson began on July 2 when prison officials were tipped off that she had trafficked and had been involved with an inmate at Putnamville Correctional Facility.

Larson later admitted to both allegations during an interview.

Warden Brian Smith released a statement on the arrest:

We have a zero tolerance policy for this misconduct. The State of Indiana has tasked us with upholding the highest standards of the law. This will be no exception

Larson faces felony charges of trafficking with an inmate and official misconduct.