Queer community band celebrates 19th anniversary leading up to Indy Pride

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the many groups ready to make a joyful noise during the Indianapolis Pride Parade on Saturday is celebrating an anniversary in the same week.

Pride of Indy Bands came together in 2005 to perform at Pride. Now, it includes several ensembles — a concert band, a marching band, pep band, visual ensemble, and jazz ensemble.

On Wednesday night, the group celebrated its 19th anniversary with its annual Indy Pride Community Music Night.

According to Laura Blake, a founding member, Pride of Indy Bands didn’t even have a name until after their first performance.

“It’s [been] kind of a roller coaster,” Blake said.

Since then, it has hosted two national conferences for LGBTQ+ bands, countless regional events and even had some members perform at President Barack Obama’s inaugurations.

“We’re creating an actual community for people to feel safe and included, express themselves how they want to,” Blake said. “We also make some great music at the same time.”

Current president Gwen Touketto joined the band after a two-decade hiatus from playing music, in part because of Blake.

Touketto says band was her outlet throughout middle school and high school. She hopes to create that same outlet for others.

“Having band gave me a place that I belonged,” Touketto said, “even if the rest of the community didn’t make that seem so.”

Fellow board member Jacob Bullock marched in with the band for the first time in 2017.

He says pride and music go hand in hand.

“I love just having a place n the city of Indianapolis, and then in this band and in my life, that I can fully be myself,” Bullock said. “It’s just very cool that there are literally thousands of people that are there, you know, screaming and supporting you and what you’re doing,“

Pride of Indy was Indiana’s first LGBTQ+ ally band, a former member started a similar band in Fort Wayne.

“Having an outlet inspires other people to have an outlet. It’s a ripple effect,” Touketto said. “You’ve got that queer catchphrase. ‘We’re here. We’re queer.’ I’ve added on to it — ‘We’re here, we’re queer, we’re successful.’”

The nonprofit also sponsors a jazz band, a color guard and a saxophone group called “Geeks & Grooves.”

Pride of Indy bands says it’s always looking for new members. They welcome musicians of all ages, experiences and identities.

For more information on how to join, visit the Pride of Indy website.