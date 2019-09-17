Quick cool down with summer heat returning midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A slightly cooler morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. A clear and quiet start with lots of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will cool ever so slightly with highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday night will be another quiet one with lows in the mid-60s.

Quiet and dry stretch continues through Wednesday as temperatures slowly begin to warm. Highs will top out in the mid-80s with a mostly sunny sky. Another sunny and warm day Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few spotty showers are possible Friday with plenty of dry time through the afternoon. Highs will start to cool slightly with highs in the mid-80s. This weekend we could get in on some much-needed rain!

We start off dry Saturday but as a cold front approaches the area our chances of showers increase through the afternoon and evening. Overnight looks soggy with showers and storms. Sunday will be a soggy day with showers and storms around at any time with highs beginning to cool to the lower 80s.

Early next week looks soggy with showers and storms for the entire day with highs cooling to near our seasonal high in mid to upper 70s.