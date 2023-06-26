Search
Quickly warming back up with more storm chances down the line

by: Steven Diana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will see another warming trend through the last few days of June that will bring more chances for storms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and isolated storms will begin to fade out by the nighttime hours. Prepare for breezy conditions tonight with mild temperatures in 60s.

Tuesday Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday, and winds will be breezy out of the northwest. Enjoy a few peeks of sunshine with below normal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday will be the pick of the week.

Wednesday: The gradual warming trend continues into Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s. One thing to also note is that hazy skies will return due to wildfire smoke from Quebec. Air quality may worsen for some locations.

8-Day forecast: Summer heat and humidity will build back in through the end of June for Thursday and Friday. This will also spike rain and storm chances back up. There is also the possibility of stronger storms late this week. Warmer air will continue into the first weekend of July.

