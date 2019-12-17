Home/Latest News, News, Weather, Weather Blog/Quiet and cold weather settles in

Weather Blog

Quiet and cold weather settles in

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The snow has moved on, but bitter cold temperatures move in for the next few days.

Tonight:

Quiet weather with just a few clouds heading into the overnight. Lows dip to the middle and upper teens, while wind chills likely fall to the single digits overnight.

Wednesday:

Another bright, but cold day on tap. Highs only hit the middle 20s for the afternoon, and wind chills will struggle to get out of the lower teens in spots.

8 day forecast:

Warmer days are ahead over the extended period. The fresh snow pack will limit the warm up a bit, but temperatures should still jump above freezing by Thursday, and move into the lower 40s for Friday into the weekend, melting a lot of the snow on the ground.

Our odds for a “White Christmas” are pretty low, as temperatures could flirt with 50° next Monday, hover around the mid 40s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE WEATHER BLOG STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The crash happened around noon July 14 in the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the north side near the Keystone Avenue interchange.
Read the Full Article

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

by: JAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated PressJAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press /

I

For decades, the federal government has treated a mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle.
Read the Full Article

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

News /

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

News /

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

News /

Treasury official pleads guilty to charge connected to leaks of Trump-related financial data

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.