Quiet and cold weather settles in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The snow has moved on, but bitter cold temperatures move in for the next few days.

Tonight:

Quiet weather with just a few clouds heading into the overnight. Lows dip to the middle and upper teens, while wind chills likely fall to the single digits overnight.

Wednesday:

Another bright, but cold day on tap. Highs only hit the middle 20s for the afternoon, and wind chills will struggle to get out of the lower teens in spots.

8 day forecast:

Warmer days are ahead over the extended period. The fresh snow pack will limit the warm up a bit, but temperatures should still jump above freezing by Thursday, and move into the lower 40s for Friday into the weekend, melting a lot of the snow on the ground.

Our odds for a “White Christmas” are pretty low, as temperatures could flirt with 50° next Monday, hover around the mid 40s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.