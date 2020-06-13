Quiet and cooler weekend for most

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few pesky showers will be possible north of Indianapolis today, otherwise it’s a beautiful weekend forecast for much of the area.

Today:

Cold front sagging to the south has sparked showers and even a few rumbles of thunder in northern portions of the state this morning. Some of these showers will move to the southeast. Slight chance for showers for area north of Indianapolis through late morning.

The rest of the area should see a mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures and low humidity. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Tonight:

A few clouds, quiet and cool overnight. Lows dip to the lower 50s.

Sunday:

Quiet and comfortable day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather week with warming temperatures. Highs return to the lower 80s starting Monday, and by the end of the work week we’ll push to 90° with higher humidity. A slight chance for a shower could be possible Thursday, but better rain chances return to start off next weekend.